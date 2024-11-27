The best Dragon Age Origins character was nearly cut content before a writer’s pigeon trauma saved her: "The pigeons used the HVAC like some kind of sex den. Angry, ugly pigeon sex"

So many things can keep you motivated through all of life's highs and pitfalls: hobbies, hope, and in the case of Dragon Age: Origins lead writer David Gaider, a profound hatred for pigeons. Gaider's pigeon problem is so deep, so powerful that it almost single-handedly saved a character from being cut from Dragon Age.

"I don't recall how Shale began," Gaider writes in a recent Bluesky thread . "I have this vague memory of us wanting a 'weird' party member who didn't conform to the normal classes."

The gargantuan stone golem Shale is sarcastic and confident, with a strong appreciation for both shiny gemstones and spilling blood. Because of how unapologetically Shale moves around her stormy world, she's become a fan favorite character despite — or, perhaps, because of — the fact that she loves murdering pigeons .

Pigeons. That's what it all comes back to. In his Bluesky thread, Gaider recalls that Shale was close to getting cut when he was assigned the character. At the time, he was writing in an office with a view of a neighboring roof, which Gaider describes as "POOP FAUCET city" from all the pigeons that collected on it.

"Not only that," he continues. "The pigeons used the HVAC like some kind of sex den. Angry, ugly pigeon sex."

Faced to confront the pigeon apocalypse outside his window every day, Gaider poured his anger into writing Shale. Ultimately, the golem did get cut, but the Dragon Age team appreciated the anti-pigeon vigilante Shale so much that they turned her into DLC anyway.

In the end, "I have a soft spot for Shale," Gaider says in his thread. "She has no soft spot for anyone, being... you know... made of rock."

