Dragon Age writer says you can play The Veilguard without playing the series' past RPGs: "Anything that would require a great memory is brought up with an on-ramp"

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is quickly approaching now, and newcomers to BioWare 's RPG series may be wondering how easily they can hop in-game without playing its predecessors first - and as it turns out, the new entry is accessible to all.

According to writer Trick Weekes, the upcoming Dragon Age game is playable by everyone - including both longtime fans and those entirely new to the fantastical RPG series. Speaking in a recent post , Weekes reveals that no prior knowledge of the Dragon Age timeline and story is required to enjoy The Veilguard: "You can come to the game having never played a Dragon Age game before (or engaged with any of the tie-in stuff) and be fine."

They continue, explaining that while established fans may catch onto references, the game is nonetheless suitable for fresh newbies: "There are things that reward returning players who remember the lore, but like DAI itself, it's intended to be friendly to new players." In a later post, Weekes states that even those familiar with the series' older entries have nothing to worry about if they feel that their memories aren't exactly up to par.

"Anything that would require a great memory is brought up with an on-ramp for folks new to the series," he writes, "so I think you'll be fine." As a dedicated Dragon Age stan myself, this is honestly a relief to hear - my memory's not all that great, and while I've tried to replay the series recently starting with Origins, it's reassuring to know that I won't have to brush up on absolutely everything before The Veilguard's quickly approaching Halloween release.

