Dragon Age: The Veilguard release time – the countdown to BioWare's next RPG is finally on

The Dragon Age: The Veilguard release time is under 24 hours away – a lovely thing to say out loud as the last game in the RPG series, Inquisition, came out nearly 10 years ago.

Thankfully, the wait seems to be worth it. Dragon Age: The Veilguard's Metacritic score has reviews coming in just below Origins and Inqusition at 84, which isn't bad at all. In fact, our own Dragon Age: The Veilguard review seems just as taken with it, giving it 4.5 stars.

"Dragon Age: The Veilguard is an approachable, expansive action-oriented RPG and feels like a true end to whatever the franchise was before," we say. "The book's not finished, but a significant chapter has closed.

"While Dragon Age: The Veilguard is undoubtedly different in many ways from its predecessors and takes lessons learned from Mass Effect to heart, there's a lot to love – mechanically and narratively – about the new normal and what is hopefully a foundation for what's to come."

Regardless of what the reviews say, you'll soon get to play BioWare's next RPG for yourselves. Here's when Dragon Age: The Veilguard releases in your neck of the woods.

(Image credit: BioWare)

Dragon Age: The Veilguard release time

9am PDT on October 31

12pm EDT

4pm GMT

5pm CET

3am AEDT on November 1

5am NZDT

Dragon Age: The Veilguard countdown

And there you have it, that's when Dragon Age: The Veilguard launches in your timezone, complete with a nifty countdown so you know how long you've got left down to the second.

As for Dragon Age: The Veilguard pre-load, that went live for Xbox Series X|S users on October 14 and for PS5 owners on October 29. As for PC, you're out of luck – BioWare says the game not having any Denuvo means you won't be able to pre-load that one ahead of time.

