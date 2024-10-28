Dragon Age: The Veilguard Metacritic scores are in, and it's just short of Origins and Inqusition

Ten years after the series' last release, the Dragon Age: The Veilguard Metacritic score is here.

In our own Dragon Age: The Veilguard review, Rollin awards 4.5 stars, and says that Dragon Age 4 "feels like a victory" for both BioWare and its fans. It's "an approachable, expansive action-oriented RPG and feels like a true end to whatever the franchise was before. The book's not finished, but a significant chapter has closed. While Dragon Age: The Veilguard is undoubtedly different in many ways from its predecessors and takes lessons learned from Mass Effect to heart, there's a lot to love - mechanically and narratively - about the new normal and what is hopefully a foundation for what's to come."

The Dragon Age: The Veilguard Metacritic score is currently fluctuating around the 84 mark, with a score of 80 on PC, 83 on PS5, and scores yet to come in on Xbox Series X. All of those scores are likely to change over the next few days as more reviews are published. The Opencritic score currently sits at 84, but that site doesn't filter scores by individual platform.

To put the Dragon Age: The Veilguard Metacritic scores in line with the rest of the series, BioWare will have been hoping to remain in contention with the 86 awarded to Dragon Age: Origins or the 85 given to Dragon Age: Inquisition. Dragon Age 2 scored a score of 79 overall, which is still an impressive result, but one that the devs will likely have hoped to beat. Given the raft of awards claimed by both Origins and Inquisition - including two major GOTY prizes for the latter - there will certainly have been hopes that an impressive score would leave The Veilguard in contention for this year's ceremonies as well, but we'll have to wait and see how that turns out.

