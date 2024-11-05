Dragon Age: The Veilguard contains a heartfelt tribute to a BioWare developer, "an artist who lifted his comrades' hearts with his craft"

Dubbed a return to form for BioWare by critics, Dragon Age: The Veilguard has been out for a few days now and has kept fans occupied with its expansive world and all of its little details - one of which just so happens to be a heartfelt tribute added by BioWare in honor of late developer Bruno Hayne.

As described in an online post highlighting the wholesome find, it serves as a tribute to Hayne, described here as "an artist at BioWare." The text on the in-game shrine dedicated to Hayne is honestly beautiful, stylized as a Grey Warden's memorial. "This shrine is erected in recognition of the much-missed Warden Bruno Hayne," the tribute reads, honoring the late developer both as a real-life friend and one of the RPG's beloved Wardens.

"He was not only a knight of great prowess and courage," the text continues, "but an artist who lifted his comrades' hearts with his craft. He used his boisterous voice to encourage and inspire us, and he listened with kindness and attention to all he met. Warden Hayne is greatly missed by everyone who knew him. We would not be here without his good work." It's a heart-warming tribute, to say the least, and it's not BioWare's first.

As one commenter points out, the company previously "memorialized a deceased colleague" in the Baldur's Gate 2 manual after he passed away during the game's development. Another response notes that The Veilguard's own tribute is "sweet," and can be found upon recruiting Davrin. There's also a similar note found elsewhere that's dedicated "to everyone who died before the game released," according to a comment further down.

While I haven't come across the latter tribute myself, the shrine made out to Hayne brought a tear to my eye. It's small yet well-thought-out details like this one that remind me why the recent Dragon Age stands as one of my favorite new games this year, and why our own The Veilguard review dubs the game an RPG with "a lot to love." BioWare's certainly put a lot of work into its decade-long project - and a lot of heart, too, it seems.

