Baldur's Gate 3 made short kings wait to properly kiss their tall girlfriends, but Dragon Age: The Veilguard is making sure "animations fit any character build" from day 1

Lovers of all fantasy races big and small rise up - BioWare confirms that regardless of your Rook's height, animations in Dragon Age: The Veilguard should flow seamlessly.

As a character creation menu aficionado myself, one of The Veilguard's features I'm looking forward to most is its Rook customization. From the tidbits of information BioWare has shared so far, it seems like the character creator will be absolutely massive - we're talking The Sims 4 Create-A-Sim massive. Speaking to GamesRadar+ in an interview , creative director John Epler highlights just how big it is, revealing that fans "can pretty much adjust anything" about their Rook.

Along with options to adjust character builds, whether to be more curvy or muscular, the new Dragon Age also allows players to "alter their height." Yes, that means that your short dwarf king can probably be even shorter - and no, it won't have any negative impact on in-game animations. If you enjoyed last year's GOTY, you may recall the Baldur's Gate 3 update that fixed kissing animations between short and tall characters following awkward interactions between small Tav races and not-so-small companions.

The Veilguard won't suffer the same fate, it seems, as according to Kotaku , "even if you make your Rook a short king, the team has done work to ensure animations fit any character build." BioWare wants the upcoming RPG's Rook creator to allow every player to "build this character to someone that represents you, that makes you feel like you're in this world; whether it's a character who looks like you or a character who looks like somebody you want to play as" - and for said character to properly carry over in-game.

