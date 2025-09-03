Blizzard wakes up and chooses fun: the "wacky and crazy" powers of past Diablo 4 seasons could come back as "permanent" features

Blizzard says it's considering bringing back old Diablo 4 seasonal powers as permanent fixtures.

Diablo 4 introduced unique powers and abilities exclusive to new seasons way back in Season 1 with its Malignant Heart powers, but with each passing season, seasonal powers disappear entirely. That could be about to change.

In a new entry in Diablo 4's Burning Questions video series (queued up just below), class designer Charles Dunn acknowledged the fact that players miss some seasonal powers that aren't in the game anymore and said the team is considering bringing some of them back.

"The most limited part are the seasonal powers. Those really are only applicable for that season. And on one hand, we really like that, because it allows us to be very experimental. We can try a bit more wacky and crazy things.

"But we are definitely aware that a lot of players really resonate with some of these mechanics, some of these powers, in particular. So we're gonna look to find ways to re-incorporate those old powers and old effects into future systems as well."

As a goth Necro main, I severely miss the Vampiric powers added in Season 2, Season of the Blood, especially the one that turns you into a cloud of bats when you Evade. As Blizzard is wont to do, the developer has not yet shared any official details on how it'll go about bringing back past seasonal powers, but I'm all for Diablo 4's base game being padded out with some fun new powers to tinker with.

