Blizzard says Diablo 4's next PTR "will be important" and "a lot will be changing," with big updates to loot, combat, Renown, and "more"

Blizzard is teasing some major changes to Diablo 4 coming in the next PTR, which it says is an "important" one that'll include big updates to core systems like loot, combat, and Renown.

In a post on X, Diablo 4 community director Adam Fletcher said Blizzard will begin previewing upcoming PTR changes "a bit earlier than normal as there is a lot of big items to cover including Masterworking/Tempering changes, Combat & Renown updates + more!"

Indeed, it's unusual for Blizzard to be talking about the next PTR just two weeks after the launch of season 10, but I guess there's a lot to cover! Masterworking and tempering were added in season 4 back in May 2024 as a way to shake up loot with Diablo 4's version of crafting, but the way the systems work hasn't been entirely well-received.

The big issue is that getting the stats you want for gear is a big, expensive game of RNG, i.e., luck. It's pretty easy to brick an item you worked hard to get because of consistently bad rolls, leaving you short an important piece of gear, not to mention the potentially millions you spent on rolls.

Fletcher didn't get into the specifics of what's being changed, but it's good tempering and masterworking are getting attention.

Patch 2.4.1 hits tomorrow morning. (Cali/Pacific Time)

"As we mentioned in our last stream, this PTR will be important!" Fletcher said. "We will want people checking out all the changes and providing some valuable feedback as we head into the next season."

Fletcher replied to a small handful of comments asking for more specifics, but surprise surprise, didn't give any. Still, we know from his responses that feedback from the Reliquary system is "still being discussed and figured out," and that "more info" on potential leaderboards is on the way "soon." Finally, with regards to reworking stats on gear, Fletcher would only say, "a lot will be changing. More details in the next couple weeks."

The season 11 PTR doesn't have a release date yet.

