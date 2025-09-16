Blizzard confirms the Diablo 4 season 10 changes that'll be permanent, and thank Inarius, getting rid of boss invulnerability phases is one of them
Boss farming is about to be much, much less frustrating
Diablo 4 season 10, titled Season of Infernal Chaos, is going live on September 23, and Blizzard has confirmed which features are strictly seasonal and which will stick around after the season ends.
In a blog post breaking down the new season, Blizzard reveals a change to boss fights that people have been asking for since Diablo 4 launched back in 2023. If you've played much of Diablo 4, you'll know some bosses have scripted events in which they become immune to attacks. The idea is to space out the boss fights long enough that players have to deal with their unique mechanics, but it often leaves high-level players standing around waiting for the immunity to pass so that they can kill the sucker and grab their loot.
That's going away, permanently. Starting with season 10, the invulnerability phase will only start after a player has spent 10 seconds fighting a boss, meaning the phases "can now effectively bypassed [sic]" if you're powerful enough.
However, these bosses will now get damage shields when they're at 2/3 and 1/3 life that last five seconds and have 1/3 and 2/3 of the boss's life, respectively. Thankfully, if you manage to break the shield while it's active, that doesn't bring back the boss's invulnerability phase.
In addition to this seemingly wonderful change, the list of permanent changes being introduced in season 10 include the newly "reborn" Infernal Hordes, Chaos Waves, changes to the Infernal Hordes' Fell Council, the new Bartuc boss, all new Uniques, and some "base offering adjustments," all of which you can read about in much greater detail in the blog.
Meanwhile, season 10 changes that won't be permanent include Chaos perks, Chaos armor, Chaos Rifts, Chaos Rift Nightmare Dungeons, Fleeting Hordes, Viz-Jaq'taar Seasonal Reputation, and naturally, the seasonal questline.
Related: Blizzard wakes up and chooses fun: the "wacky and crazy" powers of past Diablo 4 seasons could come back as "permanent" features
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.