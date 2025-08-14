After 2 years, Diablo 4 fans might finally be getting the Paladin class they've been asking for since launch

Diablo 4 players may finally be getting the Paladin class – a build on the Blizzard servers appears to have leaked the class.

It's all well and good to summon the dead or bash a demon to a bloody pulp, but as Peter Jackson's best movie once said, "I kick arse for the lord. " While we basically got a Paladin with the Crusader class in Diablo 3, a class actually named "Paladin" has only shown up in Diablo 2 so far. It looks like that won't be the case for long, however.

Diablo 4 launched with five classes, bringing you a classic Barbarian, Rogue, Sorcerer squad joined by the slightly less conventional Druid and Necromancer. Since then, we've only had one new addition after the Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred release, in the form of the Spiritborn. But one class fans have been yearning for is Paladin.

To this point, Spanish Diablo fansite DiabloNext (spotted by Icy Veins and translated via machine translation) noticed the Blizzard servers have pushed a new Diablo 4 build that pretty much gives away what's coming next for the game. It has a version name of "2.5.Xpaladin.67961," which doesn't exactly leave much speculation as to what class is next for Diablo.

While this build is labelled 2.5, DiabloNext notes that a new character will likely be saved for the next Diablo 4 expansion, which would be 3.0. The site also speculates that Paladin is perhaps the build that Diablo 4 content creators have been testing as of late. Regardless, unless this is a massive red herring by Blizzard to get people to think it's a Paladin only to release something entirely different, it looks like a Paladin class is on the way to Diablo 4.

