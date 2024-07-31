Destiny devs blindsided after another 220 "inexcusable" layoffs are announced publicly: "This is how I’ve found out I’m laid off"

Earlier today, CEO Pete Parsons announced that Bungie is laying off 220 employees. Current, former, and soon-to-be former employees have taken to social media to criticize both the layoffs and the studio's leadership.

Perhaps the most notable of these comments come from Dylan 'dmg04' Gafner, the community manager who left Bungie back in 2022 only to be rehired as the global community lead for Destiny 2. "Inexcusable," Gafner writes on Twitter. "Industry leading talent being lost, yet again. Accountability falling upon the workers who have pushed the needle to deliver for our community time and time again."

Several Bungie developers have revealed on social media that they've been affected by these layoffs, and it seems at least some of them weren't aware of what was about to happen until the public post went live.

this is how I’ve found out I’m laid off https://t.co/rhigwjnDY3July 31, 2024

And I’m affected. I’m so sick and tired of these layoffs. Unionize unionize unionize. https://t.co/onhzPvE48SJuly 31, 2024

If I had a nickel for every time I was laid off from a studio I had dreamed to work at, I'd have 2 nickels. Which isn't a lot, but it's weird that it happened twice. https://t.co/2NqHHpQcH4July 31, 2024

Some former Bungie devs have been very outspoken in pointing the blame squarely at Parsons. Griffin Bennett, a former member of the Destiny 2 sales and marketing team, asks "C-Suite taking accountability for any of this or still just 'withholding bonuses' and it'll be 'settled in-house?' Poor leadership has crushed one of the greatest developers of all time. Retire, Pete." Liana Ruppert, another former member of that team, adds simply, "Step down, Pete."

The news comes in the wake of the launch of Destiny 2: The Final Shape, one of the most acclaimed expansions in the MMO-FPS's history. It also comes after another round of mass layoffs in 2023. While the number of developers affected in the last round of layoffs wasn't publicly announced, IGN sources estimated around 100 people were let go.

"I’m okay, but I’m angry and deeply fucking depressed about this," Collin MacGregor, associate world designer on Marathon, says about today's layoffs. "Please put your energy and goodwill towards supporting those impacted because they’re some of the most talented people in the industry."

