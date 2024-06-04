Turns out you can give away 6.6 million copies of your game, add a price later, and still sell 2.2 million more in just 2 months

The viral co-op horror game Content Warning is seeing continued success two months after it launched with a 24-hour free giveaway period.

We've known since shortly after launch that Content Warning managed to score around 6 million downloads from the 24 hours it was free, but now we know that, two months later, it's managed to sell an additional 2.2 million copies at or near full price. This comes from an announcement from the game's official Twitter account, in which it's revealed 8.8 million people own the game; 6.6 million from the first 24 hours and 2.2 million in the two months since it's been a paid game.

I'm not surprised Content Warning has been a big sales success, frankly, and I reckon it's as much a product of the 24-hour giveaway as it is the excellent critical and Steam reception - not to mention the $7.99 price tag.

That said, it's worth noting that Content Warning's current 24-hour peak concurrent player count is at 8,224, which shows a significant loss in momentum compared to the all-time peak of more than 200 thousand during launch two months ago. Again, that's nothing atypical for an online game, and especially one that was free for its first 24 hours, but it's worth mentioning in light of the sales milestone.

Content Warning is a co-op horror extraction game where you're sent down into the mines of the Old World in search of cursed relics and, ultimately, YouTube fame. If you make it out alive you can upload your spooky antics to, ugh, SpookTube and then settle in and watch your virality climb. It's a little like Lethal Company but more inherently silly and a little less content-rich, so if you're a fan of that very specific genre, it's hard to beat for the price.

Otherwise, feel free to peruse our list of the best horror games to play today.