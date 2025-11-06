One day after adding them, indie co-op game Peak is nerfing its new zombie enemies: "We did playtest the zombies. I guess the playtesters were just too good"

After adding zombies in its latest biome update, the Peak developers have bowed to pressure and nerfed the undead in a new hotfix one day later.

Yesterday, Peak's developers announced "The Roots update" which introduced a brand new biome into the game, Roots. This biome is a redwood forest filled with mushrooms and spooky bugs. But it introduced something even scarier, the zombies of campers who didn't make it to the top of the peak. However, within a day of the patch appearing, the zombies have been deemed too spooky, or rather, too strong, and the devs have had to take action.

In a hotfix released today, Peak's devs have nerfed the Zombies, saying: "We want them to feel properly terrifying for, well, a zombie, but they're clearly feeling like too much of a constant run-ender in the area and deserve to be nerfed a bit and show up significantly less often." Spawn points have been reduced, in addition to reductions to their speed and aggro radius, and they've been removed entirely for those on Tenderfoot difficulty.

it's so scary 😭 enjoy a video of me encountering one in-game for the first time I FORGOT HOW TO CLIMB !!! IN OUR CLIMBING GAME !!!

The devs continue: "But to those being mean to me, yes, we did playtest the zombies. I guess the playtesters were just too good at the game ;)"

Meanwhile, the admin of the Landfall account also reacts to some feedback on the zombies, sharing a clip of them encountering one for the first time, and saying: "I FORGOT HOW TO CLIMB !!! IN OUR CLIMBING GAME !!!" The clip itself features a ton of expletives and shows the admin struggling with the sudden appearance.

