"It's so hard to balance a game for 14 million players ok": Peak devs ask for mercy after overpowered zombies rip players apart

Shortly after nerfing Peak's overtuned zombies, the developer is asking players for patience as it works out how to balance a game with as many as 14 million players.

Team Peak dropped zombies into the climb as part of the co-op game's new Roots update this week, which sounds like great fun, but there was a ton of backlash from players who felt like they spawned too often, moved too quickly, and generally felt overpowered. Team Peak was quick to give zombies "a slight nerf," but in a video update, the developer candidly opened up about how hard it is to keep everyone happy with everyone includes 14 million players.

"We did a slight nerf on these zombies after some said they were pretty OP. Some of you think they weren't OP enough, so we're trying to find that little balance. They're still gonna kick your ass, don't worry, but they've been nerfed enough that you're still gonna enjoy the climb."

In the above video at around the :39 mark, an on-screen banner reads: "Guys its so hard to balance a game for 14 million players ok. Seriously some people got so mad at us in forums guys it was insane."

It's probably a good time to note that Peak started life as a small side project created in collaboration between the devs at Aggro Crab and Landfall, and they almost certainly weren't expecting the level of viral success Peak has seen in the five months since launch. That's all to say, if you're one of the people being mean Team Peak, maybe remind yourself you're playing a video game. They aren't real zombies. They can't hurt you.

