"The game is challenging enough already": Frostpunk 2 devs reveal "user-friendly" changes in the works since the survival city builder's delay

Frostpunk 2 , 11 Bit Studios' hotly anticipated survival city builder sequel, is still in the works following its recent delay - with many improvements apparently underway.

Frostpunk 2 was delayed by two months following a beta period with developers saying that they wanted to "guarantee the best possible experience at launch." A month later, the team is sharing some of the changes to the city builder that have been in the works since its delay. 11 Bit Studios opens by explaining that the game is "challenging enough already, so it came as no surprise to us that you want the interface to be as user-friendly as possible."

The game is challenging enough already, so it came as no surprise to us that you want the interface to be as user-friendly as possible. That’s why we’re making changes to the UI & UX, including but not limited to:🧊Improving the HUD (Head-Up Display) to make it clearer and more… pic.twitter.com/dCJJmAXCk9July 22, 2024

That’s why the dev says it's currently "making changes to the UI & UX." These adjustments include various improvements to the HUD "to make it clearer and more intuitive," a new construction menu alongside five city hubs, and tweaks to enhance "the clarity, readability, and look & feel" of the idea tree and Frostland. 11 Bit Studios' post also includes an attached image showcasing some of the revamped UI - and there's still more to come.

The studio says its updates are "not limited to" just those that it has shown off, which means that even more changes are being implemented before Frostpunk 2's long-awaited September 20 release this year. According to the delay announcement from last month, fans can expect changes to factions' behavior, temperature, "more detailed and flexible workforce management," new resources, and more.

