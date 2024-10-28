Manor Lords is getting new maps "soon," but the city builder's dev is clear that only "future expansions" could venture outside the base game's existing European theme
Manor Lords' dev has teased an upcoming mountainous location
Manor Lords is set to get some fresh maps "soon," the city builder's sort-of-solo-dev Greg Styczeń has confirmed, and the mountainous one we've been shown in a new screenshot looks gorgeous. However, he's also clarified that fans shouldn't expect any of the base game's maps to venture outside of the existing European theme.
The screenshot that's been revealed shows an alpine-themed location with a huge mountain towering above a village, which is covered in snow and surrounded by frosty-looking trees. Styczeń reveals that it's "inspired by Lauterbrunnen," a real-life location in Switzerland, which explains why it looks so scenic.
New maps are coming soon! pic.twitter.com/eFS4wRey3vOctober 26, 2024
Of course, it's worth noting that Styczeń mentioned "maps," plural, but has only teased one here. He's not given any indication as to how many are in the works, when they'll be released, or what the others will look like. However, responding to one player asking if there could be any Manor Lords maps that aren't based on "German-speaking areas of Central Europe," the developer is clear that that won't be happening "in the base game, sorry." He adds that there'd be "no problem" doing so in "future expansions" later down the line, though.
This upcoming content update is exciting for multiple reasons – not only does the map Styczeń has revealed look (literally) very cool but it's also been a while since he's said much about his city builder at all. Just last week, he reassured fans that he's still working on it despite his quietness, noting that he was "reworking the marketplace/supply and demand system to be less frustrating and also so that taverns and wells can also work with it." Meanwhile, he added: "The others are working on UI QoL and consoles, optimization and crash fixes. Nothing 'cool' sadly but still it's hard work that's needed."
