Don't worry, the Manor Lords dev is still working on the city builder RTS despite silence as of late: "Nothing 'cool' sadly but still it's hard work that's needed"

If you've been wondering why Manor Lords developer Greg Styczeń hasn't said much about the hit city builder lately, well, you aren't the only one. However, Styczeń has now provided an update on the game and confirmed things are still happening in the background despite his recent silence.

In a tweet, Styczeń addresses sparse communication on Manor Lords' development, assuring fans that he's still working on the game, but not on anything particularly interesting.

"I'm reworking the marketplace / supply and demand system to be less frustrating and also so that taverns and wells can also work with it," he said. "The others are working on UI QoL and consoles, optimization and crashfixes. Nothing 'cool' sadly but still it's hard work that's needed."

Manor Lords may well be the most talked-about city-builder of the year, wracking up an astonishing three million Steam Wishlists before launching in Steam Early Access in April to rave reviews and selling a million copies in a day. It's been very regularly updated in the months since with quality of life updates, balance tweaks, bug fixes, content additions, and just last month, a rollover to Unreal Engine 5.

Things have indeed quieted down somewhat since that update, although the game continues to be a sales behemoth. In response to a player who had thought the market rework was complete, Styczeń clarified, "I thought so too but players were still messaging me that it's bad and needs more work so this is what I had to do."

