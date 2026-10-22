Capcom confirms breach of 11.7 million ID accounts, promises stronger defences for the platform needed to play Street Fighter, Monster Hunter, and more online

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The accounts were compromised at the start of the week

Street Fighter 6 screenshot
(Image credit: Capcom)
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If you have an online account with Capcom, you may want to change your credentials. The developer and publisher of Resident Evil and Monster Hunter has suffered a cyberattack, and the information of a number of people has been compromised.

The attack occurred on October 19, according to a post from the company itself. "Capcom has determined that certain customer information associated with Capcom ID, an online membership account service operated by the company, was subject to unauthorized access by a third party," reads the statement.

"Capcom sincerely apologizes for the complications and concern this has caused its customers and other stakeholders," the studio adds.

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Capcom ID is the overarching service for the online and live-service elements of the publisher's releases. If you've ever played any of the Monster Hunter or Street Fighter games online, you very likely have an account on there, even if it's not something you actively think about.

You need one to access various portals through, such as for the Resident Evil series, meaning you're probably registered even if you don't think you are. If you've played a Capcom game this decade, at the very least, I'd have a look at the information you may have provided here. Over 11,700,000 accounts are affected.

"Capcom has completed emergency response measures and has identified and addressed the attack method involved in this incident," the company's post on the matter adds. "Services that use Capcom ID, including games, remain available. Going forward, the company will begin contacting affected customers and has established dedicated customer-support channels for inquiries regarding this matter."

Expect an email in the coming days if you're directly impacted, then. I'd change your password just to be safe, though. Preventative measures are being assessed for the future.

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Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

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