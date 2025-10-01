New Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 wallhack killstreak leaves fans in shambles after former 2-time champion goes on a tear and cleans house: "This game is cooked"

Call of Duty Next featured one of the game's world champions dominating with a new kill streak in Black Ops 7, which works like a non-hack wallhack, and people are already calling for it to be banned.

The yearly Call of Duty Next event typically lines up with our first look at the given Call of Duty release of the year's multiplayer, and this year was no different. Once again, Activision brought players in to play the multiplayer for the first time, with GamesRadar+ Editor-in-Chief Josh West getting his hands on it , who said, "I think we're in for a treat this year."

However, people at home also had a chance to see the gameplay streamed, and already, people are arguing about balance before the game is even out.

Two-time Call of Duty world champion Simp was one of the players at the event, and he went on a tear with the game's new Killstreak known as The Gravemaker. This streak arms you with a sniper rifle that can shoot through walls, and most notably gives you an in-game wallhack scope that lets you see players through said walls, much like the FarSight XR-20 from Perfect Dark for all you elderly people out there.

Of course, some are not happy about this, with YouTubers Bigfry and TimTheTatman both reacting to the footage on Twitter. Tim regaled his stream viewers with screams of "what the fuck is that," while Bigfry simply said, "This game is cooked."

Despite the fact that a pro player like Simp will demolish with any weapon, as PC Gamer points out, isn't the whole point of killstreaks the fact that they're unfair? Like, sure, this wallhack sniper is kind of nuts, but is it any more ridiculous than something like an AC130 or attack chopper? With those, you can at least target enemies in safety, whereas you're still a boots-on-the-ground soldier with this weapon, and presumably, when you die, you lose the streak. Obviously, I'm not a pro Call of Duty player, but I really don't see the problem with this.

