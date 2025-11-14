Can you name the Call of Duty game from the head on the box alone, in this impossibly hard quiz?

Think you can name every Call of Duty game just from the soldier on the box? There are currently 21 main games in the franchise, with Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 on the way, and they all share one thing in common: an angry person with a gun on the front of the cover. But can you tell them apart?



This may well be one of the toughest quizzes we've ever done and even I, literally minutes after creating it, still only scored 18/22. So be warned. There's just too many games, which is one of the reasons our list of best Call of Duty games is a top ten and not all of them.



So, if you think your a real COD fan then take the quiz and see what you get. The current highest score from someone that didn't actually make it is 14.

