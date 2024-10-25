Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies has the FPS series' first arachnophobia toggle, and y'know, I think I'll just stick with the regular spiders please

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies has a series first accessibility feature that lets you change the appearance of spiders for people who suffer from arachnophobia. Which is genuinely great! The more accessibility options, the better. But holy heck, the things that replace spiders when you toggle on the setting are legless, leering, utterly godless abominations.

Maybe it's just because I grew up in Phoenix, Arizona, which for my readers across the pond from the US, is essentially my country's Australia. I regularly come across deadly rattlesnakes, centipedes, and yes, all sorts of spiders on my daily walks, so I might be particularly desensitized to arachnids. Still, there is no denying that the spider alternatives in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies are uniquely depraved. Looking at them side by side, I'm not sure I'd want to bunk up with either of them, but there's just something distinctly otherworldly about the legless creatures.

(Image credit: Activision)

Again, I'm genuinely happy for anyone afflicted with arachnophobia that this setting exists. I've seen some pretty extensive arachnophobia settings in games before; Grounded has one that lets you turn spiders into formless blobs and everything in-between, while Lethal Company lets you turn them into the word 'spider'; but the new Zombies mode seems pretty barebones. From what I can figure, there's one setting, and it just gets rid of the spiders' legs in horrific fashion.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Only time will tell if it joins the ranks of the best Call of Duty games ever.