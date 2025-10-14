Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford said we'd have to wait at least 5 years to see Borderlands 4 get a major discount, but we've only had to wait 1 month for its first smaller discount as it's already 20% off on Steam

Just over a month after launching, Borderlands 4 is on sale on Steam. While it might not be the deep discount Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford said you'd have to wait five years for, it's still one of your first chances to get the looter shooter for less on PC.

Back in June, the Gearbox CEO responded to Borderlands 3 getting a huge 95% price cut after five years by stating it would "take even longer" for the fourth installment to follow suit. His claim included joining a subscription service such as Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus.

Jump forward just four months, and you can now save 20% on the cost price of Borderlands 4 on Valve’s marketplace. The offer runs through to October 20. This applies to all three versions: standard, Deluxe Edition, and Super Deluxe Edition. Oh.

To be fair, Pitchford made his claim before anyone saw what kind of performance problems would emerge. This price cut may at least partially stem from the slightly negative reception on PC, as players there are having a hard time jumping in with the Vault Hunters due to recurring hurdles, finding the game to be a stuttering mess in some instances.

Steam reviews are sitting at "Mixed," with over 34,000 submitted. Not the most appealing bit of store page advertising for one of the biggest releases of the year on the largest marketplace for PC. Discounts help sweeten the deal a little for prospective customers, even more so when it's a fifth off mere weeks from launch. If your friends are already playing, you'll be getting it cheaper than them, making it worth a try, right?

While this will possibly cause a bump in sales, addressing some of the bugs to retain the players who’re booting it up is where true longevity lies. But who knows when Gearbox will get around to acquiring that particular loot.

