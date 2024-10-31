After 9 months and over 800 hours of attempts, Borderlands 2 player manages to complete the entire game without getting hit once
"Another game thought to be impossible damageless/hitless has been taken down"
One seriously dedicated Borderlands 2 player has pulled off what I'm sure many would have considered impossible – a completely hitless run of the game.
This feat has been accomplished by no-hit pro HeyBlasty, who'd been working on the challenge for nine months before finally pulling it off. The streamer says it's "my proudest achievement when it comes to routing," and it's no wonder – it took 112 attempts and 826.8 hours of effort, which is truly commendable.
"All my years of routing experience was put to test in this game and I managed to come on top," HeyBlasty writes on Twitter. "Another game thought to be impossible damageless/hitless has been taken down." You can watch the final moments of the hard-earned win below.
Run #112: Borderlands 2826.8 Hours / 9 MonthsMy proudest achievement when it comes to routing. All my years of routing experience was put to test in this game and i managed to come on top.Another game thought to be impossible damageless/hitless has been taken down. pic.twitter.com/E13reMNe8bOctober 28, 2024
There's no doubt that one of the most challenging things about this run is the enormous amount of time a successful playthrough demands. As you can see in the clip above, the winning attempt – number 112 – took around 34 hours to complete, although it's worth noting that there were a few breaks in there that HeyBlasty didn't stop the timer for, so the actual playtime isn't quite as high.
Even so, that's an incredibly long time to have to concentrate for and play so perfectly. It's a similar problem with the likes of FromSoftware God Runs, which require challengers to take on multiple hitless runs back to back. I can't even imagine how disheartening it must be to lose a run that you've put so many hours into, so props to the streamer for never giving up after so many attempts.
I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
