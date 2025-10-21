"Delivery will be delayed" for the latest installment in Cthulhu: Death May Die board game after Asmodee acquires the franchise

Asmodee has acquired the Cthulhu: Death May Die board game franchise in the wake of previous owner CMON's financial difficulties.

Following an incredibly bruising year for CMON in which it announced losses of nearly $7 million, the company has been selling off IP in an attempt to halt its freefall. The incredibly popular Cthulhu: Death May Die (designed by Eric M. Lang and Rob Daviau, who have some of the best board games on their CV) is the latest casualty, sold to tabletop giant Asmodee. That means the publisher will now "fully replace CMON" in overseeing fulfillment of the franchise's latest installment, Cthulhu: Death May Die - Forbidden Reaches.

Forbidden Reaches quickly reached $3.9 million in crowdfunding pledges after hitting Gamefound last year, and although CMON promises in an update that "almost nothing changes" for backers so far as pledges and rewards are concerned, "delivery will be delayed" as a result of the handover. However, "Asmodee’s top priority is to deliver the game you’ve been waiting for with the quality and care it deserves."

(Image credit: CMON, Asmodee)

This is not the first CMON series Asmodee has absorbed; it's already snapped up the Zombicide franchise. That came hot on the heels of the new US tariff's disastrous impact for CMON, which shut down development on new projects and let staff go in response.

"While it’s bittersweet to say farewell, we can’t wait to see what the future holds and what asmodee has in store for the Elder Ones," the Gamefound post notes. It'll certainly be interesting to see, because Asmodee already lays claim to another Lovecraft-inspired franchise in Arkham Horror. Will the two be merged together, with Cthulhu: Death May Die getting an Arkham Horror label like Unfathomable?

