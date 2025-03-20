Beautiful puzzle game Will: Follow the Light shows off its first seafaring gameplay in a new trailer

News
By published

I hope you've got your sea legs ready

Beautiful adventure game Will: Follow the Light just unveiled its first gameplay in a new trailer at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase.

Will: Follow the Light is a story-driven, first-person adventure puzzle game set in the far north. As Will, you're on a journey to reunite with your family, but to do so you'll have to traverse difficult terrain, sail dangerous oceans, and solve tricky puzzles.

The new trailer, which is captured entirely in-game, shows off some of those puzzles, as well as the wide array of locations Will has to navigate in order to complete his journey. There's also a look at the sailing gameplay, where you can almost feel the sting of the waves as they splash over the bow of your boat.

On foot and by sea aren't the only ways Will has to travel - previous trailers have hinted at a few four-legged friends who'll be helping you out. And with a world as beautiful as this one (and underscored by a haunting soundtrack), you'll want to see as much of it as possible.

This isn't the first we've seen of Will: Follow the Light, but thankfully we won't have to wait too long to see even more. While there's no release date confirmed for the game just yet, developer TomorrowHead Studio has confirmed that launch is planned for later this year.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.

Ali Jones
Ali Jones
News Editor

I'm GamesRadar's news editor, working with the team to deliver breaking news from across the industry. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.

Light No Fire key art displaying a mysterious obelisk
Light No Fire: Everything we know so far
the last campfire screenshot showing the protagonist talking to a giant frog
Can't wait for the No Man's Sky dev's new game Light No Fire? Well, its latest and much smaller game is $1.49 in the Steam Spring Sale 2025
Screenshot of Herdling, showing the weird yaks heading toward a sunset horizon.
With 18,000 glowing Steam reviews on their lovely debut game, this indie team's game about leading cute fantasy yaks up a mountain is instantly one to watch
Inayah appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
Inayah – Life After Gods is an anime-inspired, hand-drawn take on Metroidvanias like Hollow Knight, and it's coming to Steam this month
Elsewhere Electric appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
Elsewhere Electric is a co-op puzzle game with a twist: one player is in VR while the other plays on mobile
Faraway screenshot of shooting stars and a level up sign next to the Big in 2025 logo
Faraway is a minimalist outer space puzzle game that was inspired by high level Tetris mastery
