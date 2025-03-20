Beautiful puzzle game Will: Follow the Light shows off its first seafaring gameplay in a new trailer

Beautiful adventure game Will: Follow the Light just unveiled its first gameplay in a new trailer at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase.

Will: Follow the Light is a story-driven, first-person adventure puzzle game set in the far north. As Will, you're on a journey to reunite with your family, but to do so you'll have to traverse difficult terrain, sail dangerous oceans, and solve tricky puzzles.



The new trailer, which is captured entirely in-game, shows off some of those puzzles, as well as the wide array of locations Will has to navigate in order to complete his journey. There's also a look at the sailing gameplay, where you can almost feel the sting of the waves as they splash over the bow of your boat.

On foot and by sea aren't the only ways Will has to travel - previous trailers have hinted at a few four-legged friends who'll be helping you out. And with a world as beautiful as this one (and underscored by a haunting soundtrack), you'll want to see as much of it as possible.

This isn't the first we've seen of Will: Follow the Light, but thankfully we won't have to wait too long to see even more. While there's no release date confirmed for the game just yet, developer TomorrowHead Studio has confirmed that launch is planned for later this year.



If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.