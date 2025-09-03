Battlefield 2042's Road to Battlefield 6 battle pass short-changed some players, but 4 hours of double XP will have to do
All fixed now
Battlefield 2042 has capitalized on the success of the Battlefield 6 beta by launching a crossover event: Road to Battlefield 6. It adds a new, free battle pass that unlocks rewards in both 2042 and the upcoming shooter, but an error caused players to get fewer tokens after completing challenges this week. The issue has been fixed, but there's been no word from devs on if affected players will be reimbursed.
To level up the Battlefield 2042 battle pass, you complete weekly missions to earn tokens. 10 tokens and you go up a tier. You also level up just by gaining XP, so you could theoretically complete no challenges if you just play the game consistently.
Today we've rolled out a backend server fix which includes additional progression changes for the Road to Battlefield 6 event on Battlefield 2042.Mini Notes as follows:◽️ Week 3 had unintended token amounts and have now been corrected with the following:◾️Tier 1 - 3 Tokens… pic.twitter.com/YXyYjPK9skSeptember 2, 2025
Previous weeks had three sets of challenges. The first rewarded players with four tokens each, the second gave five tokens each, and the third provided six tokens each. There's also a bonus mission that gives 10 tokens – a whole battle pass level.
The total should be 55 tokens, but this week, each set of challenges gave one less, leading to a total of just 46. Battlefield 2042 has "rolled out a backend server fix" which corrects this, and you can all get four hours of double XP when you next log in as an apology reward. But, if you've already finished those challenges, it seems like you're just down those nine missing tokens.
Going forward, all the weekly challenges will give one more token each, too. So the first group will give five, the second will give six, and the third will give seven. Three of each of those plus the 10 from the bonus mission means you can gain 64 tokens a week. You'll be rocketing through the battle pass in no time.
For now, check out the best FPS games you can play while you wait for Battlefield 6 to launch October 10.
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
