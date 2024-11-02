Crashed your Baldur's Gate 3 save with a Skyrim-grade mod overflow? Larian made a video just for you

Baldur's Gate 3 now has official mod support, prompting players to download 50 million total mods and 10,000 that change Withers' name to Bone Daddy. But just in case you've smashed your Baldur's Gate 3 save with enough mods to make a seasoned Skyrim player blush, then developer Larian Studios made the perfect video for you.

"We've been hearing from a lot of you about how you're delving into the wide and wonderful world of modding now," the video explains. "Maybe you're thinking to yourself, 'How does this magic work? What's the difference between PC and console mods?' Or perhaps, 'How do I get that one character's fantastic hair?'"

The video below outlines all that and more, after noting that "things can get a little weird... We're talking about things like save games not loading, potential crashes, UI hiccups, missing face textures, and, yes, the occasional jaunt to the realm of naked men in the character creation." You should also be aware that mods are often considered to be cheating, so you shouldn't expect to get achievements or trophies with a modded save file.

YouTube Watch On

If things are getting a little too unwieldy - or if those naked men happen to bother you - then Larian recommends heading "over to the in-game mod manager" to "disable all your mods." Boot the game up without any mods, and if the game runs smoothly, then it's time to execute a process of elimination. Reenable them one by one until you find the troublemaking mod, and then you can leave the modder a friendly heads up. If all else fails, you can also contact Larian Studio's support team, which thankfully hires actual humans to help, rather than a robot voice.

"The more mods you load up, the longer it's going to take your game to start," the video continues. "This is especially true on consoles [since] mods use memory and each platform handles memory differently." Larian also highlights a few key differences between modding on PC and console. "For example, once you've started a campaign with mods on console, you're locked in and can't remove mods mid-game... to keep things running smoothly, we suggest only installing the mods you really want to use and uninstall the ones you're done with."

Baldur’s Gate 3 had us all smitten last year, so check out where it lands on our best RPGs list.