Baldur's Gate 3 players have been so busy kissing Shadowheart, the RPG's most-smooched companion, her actor says "I think I've sprained my tongue"

The recent glut of Baldur's Gate 3 statistics revealed Shadowheart as the RPG's most often kissed companion - and her voice actor has posted the perfect reaction in response.

While she isn't personally my cup of tea thanks to my unwavering commitment to Astarion, Shadowheart is clearly a fan-favorite companion in Baldur's Gate 3. According to Larian Studios' stats , kisses shared with the loyal servant of Shar account for a whopping 36% percent of all smooches with anyone, in total - at least. There are over 75 million companion kisses so far, and 27 million of those are with Shadowheart.

That means that much to my own dismay, Shadowheart has received 12 million more kisses than my beloved pale elf Astarion has with his measly total of just 15 million smooches from stans. Most players also seem to spend the night with her in Act 1, with 32.5% choosing Shadowheart. The same goes for Act 3, as a mind-boggling 48.8% of fans have witnessed her final romance scene. That's a lot of kissing to keep up with - and her voice actor agrees.

Replying to Larian's eye-opening stats, Jennifer English posts a short clip that says it all. In the video, she can be seen recording lines while in full motion capture gear - but it's what she says that stands out most. "Congratulations," English exclaims in Shadowheart's iconic voice, "I think I've sprained my tongue." In the background, her partner and performance director Aliona Baranova can be heard jokingly saying her tone is "a little bit too angry."

Judging by her actor's talent and wit, it's not difficult to see why Shadowheart is so popular - even if I'm preoccupied with a certain vampire myself. It's surprising to learn that Minthara is the least-kissed companion, though - especially with all those Dark Urge Tavs adventuring and slaying their way through Faerûn's four corners. Who knows - these stats may change when the big update drops this September, as its patch notes tease companion changes .

