Baldur's Gate 3 looks like a totally different RPG with a first-person camera mod, and it's so cool that Larian lead Swen Vincke says "I want to play this"
First-person AND WASD controls?
With the help of just a few mods, Baldur's Gate 3 can go from a third-person experience you click your way through to a first-person RPG with WASD controls - and Larian Studios lead Swen Vincke himself wants to give the latter way to play a go.
A recent video from YouTuber Proxy Gate Tactician highlights a game-changing combination of mods, overhauling everything from camera tweaks to character movement. With all of the mods in place, including one that alters your Tav's size a bit to allow for first-person, the RPG feels more like a blend of Dragon Age and Skyrim than Baldur's Gate 3 - and it's one of the most unique ways I've ever seen Larian's virtual Dungeons & Dragons gem played.
I'm not the only one who feels that way, either. Responding to Proxy Gate Tactician's video in a recent post, Larian CEO Swen Vincke shares his thoughts on the combo of mods: "Now I want to play this - just look at it." I'm in the same boat as Vincke myself, and I can't wait to try to configure my game the same way so that I can pet Scratch in first-person and fully immerse myself within the glowing depths of the Underdark.
Now I want to play this - just look at it: https://t.co/BKUQlItAL6 - pic.twitter.com/YWCVlgmLPnOctober 23, 2024
All we need now is for the real-time combat mod to come to fruition fully - the sheer chaos of it would certainly be something to look forward to. With a first-person camera, clean WASD controls, and real-time combat, Baldur's Gate 3 would feel like a distant cousin to its former self. It probably won't happen for a while, though - the real-time combat mod is still "VERY barebones at the moment" and not "suitable for use with the campaign yet."
As Astarion, Karlach, and Shadowheart get Funko Pops, actor behind Baldur's Gate 3's least-popular companion asks "No hot green girlfriend?"
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer.