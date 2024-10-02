Baldur's Gate 3 boss says Larian's next RPG could launch in 2029, immediately says that's a joke: "They're big games and it takes time, so don't hold us to a date"

Swen Vincke, head of Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian, recently said the studio's next release could come out in 2028 or 2029, and he's since clarified that he was only joking and asked fans to be patient.

Vincke was in Malaysia today for the SEA Game Awards 2024, and it was there that he suggested Larian's next big RPG could be releasing around 2028 or 2029. "We need to work hard on the next game so we can be back here in five years," he said.

However, IGN had the chance to speak to him immediately after the event, and he was quick to backpedal on that vague release window. "I knew you’d pick up on that," he said with a chuckle. "It was just a joke. I don’t know, we’ll release it when it’s ready. They’re big games and it takes time, so don’t hold us to a date."

This isn't at all a surprise considering Larian just released the absolutely gargantuan RPG Baldur's Gate 3 last year, but we don't know exactly what the studio's doing next. Vincke said back in March that he's still thinking about a "very big RPG that will dwarf them all," and that current consoles simply wouldn't be able to handle it.

We also know that, back in May, Larian opened a brand new studio in Poland, called Larian Studios Warsaw, and that it's working on two "very ambitious" new RPGs. However, last month Vincke explained that making two games at once proved to be a huge production challenge, with one getting "swallowed by the ambitions of the one we want to release first."

We also know that neither one of those RPGs is Baldur's Gate 4, as Larian has repeatedly stated it's done with the D&D IP.