Disheartened Animal Crossing player spends 2 years designing every DLC vacation home to find Nintendo left "absolutely no acknowledgment" for doing so: "In Breath of the Wild, they give you a little golden turd"

Beautiful-Support-56 deserves better

Animal Crossing: New Horizons
In case you're going for a completionist run in Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Happy Home Paradise DLC... maybe don't.

I've recently returned to Animal Crossing: New Horizons after about four years away and am finding it exceedingly comforting in these turbulent times, and in fact, just days ago I downloaded the Happy Home Paradise DLC that's free with a Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription. I've been having a great time kitting out vacationers' homes and unlocking in-game rewards, but apparently there's a limit to the return on investment.

Well I think I did it :( from r/AnimalCrossing

For the uninitiated, Happy Home Paradise whisks you off to a base island where you talk to villagers and learn their "vision" for their ideal getaway house, and then populate and arrange said homes with themed items and furniture. In exchange, you get Poki to buy items and unlock all sorts of cool stuff like wall partitions, customization options, and ultimately, the ability to redesign homes on your base island. I have completed nowhere near 350 homes, but it seems that number is when Nintendo officially stops giving a crap.

"I'm almost disappointed that there is absolutely no acknowledgement, like congratulations you've designed all the homes woooh," added Beautiful-Support. "I've been going back to re-design homes for the extra poki, but I'm so lost now!"

In a comment, the player says it took them about two years to complete every available home, which indeed would be pretty disappointing for all of that to culminate in nothing at all. As the top comment on the Reddit thread points out, at least "in Breath of the Wild they give you a little golden turd for finding all 900 koroks." Oh, Nintendy.

Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

