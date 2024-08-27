Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp players blast "greedy" Nintendo as new items roll out despite the game's imminent shutdown

As Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp nears the end of its service, Nintendo announces some of the new paid items that are coming to the game - and fans aren't exactly thrilled.

It's quite a time for Animal Crossing stans - we're not getting any more New Horizons updates, and Pocket Camp is ending this fall. While there is indeed another mobile game coming soon after support for Nintendo's free-to-play gem ends, it won't be the same. The new app will be entirely offline and fans won't have to pay for in-game purchases with real money anymore - but that doesn't mean that Pocket Camp is done with microtransactions just yet.

In an announcement , Nintendo reveals a "sneak peek" of paid items coming to Pocket Camp - and clarifies that it "will continue distributing new events and items until service ends." Any purchases made will carry over to Pocket Camp's successor alongside a save data transfer, but that doesn't mean that the community is happy. Some fans call Nintendo "greedy," saying the company wants players "to buy tickets and new cookies right up to the last minute."

Here's a little sneak peek at some of the items coming in September. We also have some rough sketches of items we're planning for October-November for you to check out. We will continue distributing new events and items until service ends. pic.twitter.com/jnsvJlVDdAAugust 26, 2024

Others express how the preview of new Pocket Camp items is "bittersweet." A Reddit thread highlighting such voices showcases as much: "This is everything I’ve wanted for so long but not knowing what the new game will be like definitely leaves me unsure." Another fan states that their "excitement is slightly dampened" due to Pocket Camp's coming end. "I don't even know what the best use of my time and money is without info on the future of the game."

With just a few months left before Nintendo closes the doors on Pocket Camp, there are three themed item drops and events to look out for - in September, October, and finally, November. I personally feel down about the entire situation myself, but I'd be lying if I said I'm not going to be hoarding every item possible before service for the app ends. Those of us spending our hard-earned money can only hope that it'll all carry over.

