Animal Crossing players can't agree whether the new hotel tourist feature is a laggy, vibe-killing mess or "the best thing that could have happened to the game"

The biggest addition in Animal Crossing: New Horizons' new 3.0 update is the new hotel feature, which lets you design guest rooms for visiting tourists and collect new items in the hotel's souvenir shop. What many players weren't expecting, it seems, was for tourists to actually show up.

I won't lie, I also dove right into decorating hotel rooms without thinking too much about the implications, like the fact that if I spend hours creating the coziest rooms I possibly can, people will probably want to come stay in those rooms and that, despite my interior design prowess, they probably won't want to be confined to those rooms their entire stay. When I first saw an unfamiliar bug-eyed monkey wandering around my island after completing a hotel room, I admittedly felt a little intruded upon, but then I realized I explicitly invited it to my island by opening up a hotel for visitors. 'Neat, more villagers!' is now my current thinking on the situation.

Others aren't so welcoming.