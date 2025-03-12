Amazing PS2 gifts in this month’s Retro Gamer
Issue 270 includes a double-sided poster and 32-page magazine
Retro Gamer is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the PS2 with some excellent gifts. First up is a fantastic 32-page magazine featuring 60 of the greatest games to grace the console. There’s also an amazing double-sided poster featuring Shadow Of The Colossus and God Of War, which are both celebrating their 20th anniversaries this year.
Additionally, Retro Gamer’s main cover feature is a technical deep dive on the world’s best-selling console. It explores the difficulties of working on Sony’s machine and some of the technical tricks that were used to master it, making it an essential read for anyone interested in the console.
Other highlights of issue 270 include a look at the games of Odin Graphics with Stuart Fotheringham and Kevin Tinman, as well as the Making Of The Legacy and Peter Jackson’s King Kong. The issue’s Ultimate Guides examine Capcom’s excellent Dino Crisis and Taito’s bubble-blowing hit Bubble Bobble, while the latest Magazine Craft interviews Julian ‘Jaz’’ Rignall about his impressive career in games.
The PC port of Turrican II: The Final Fight is covered in Conversion Kings, while Virtua Fighter V REVO heads the review section. Smaller features look at Fantasy World Dizzy: Alien Highway: Encounter 2, Atari XEGS, Mine Carts In Videogames, R-Type DX, Astro Bot, Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars and much more.
Look out for the latest issue in shops now and don’t forget to take out a subscription.
Retro Gamer is the world's biggest - and longest-running - magazine dedicated to classic games, from ZX Spectrum, to NES and PlayStation. Relaunched in 2005, Retro Gamer has become respected within the industry as the authoritative word on classic gaming, thanks to its passionate and knowledgeable writers, with in-depth interviews of numerous acclaimed veterans, including Shigeru Miyamoto, Yu Suzuki, Peter Molyneux and Trip Hawkins.
