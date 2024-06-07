Remedy reverses course on Alan Wake 2 physical editions, puts my rent in jeopardy with limited $200 collector's bundle

Alan Wake 2 was widely celebrated when it launched on October 27, 2023 – I called it a "strange, imaginative, and truly ambitious sequel that never fails to upend your expectations" in my Alan Wake 2 review . But if there's one decision that drew consternation from the wider community, it was Remedy Entertainment's decision to roll with a digital-only release. Eight months later, the studio has decided to reverse this decision.

Revealed at Summer Game Fest 2024 alongside the first Alan Wake 2: Night Springs DLC, Remedy announced that Alan Wake 2 physical editions are coming – with pre-orders set to begin on June 8, 2024. Speaking to GamesRadar+, communications director Thomas Puha says that the team "wanted to prioritize quality above everything else" for the October release, and that the decision to skip physical editions was a result of wanting to take "more time to polish the game… quality always comes first for us, and we wanted to maximize the development time we had."

Two Alan Wake 2 physical editions of the game are coming to shelves this year: a Physical Deluxe Edition for $79.99 / €79.99 / £64.99 which includes the base game, as well as all Digital Deluxe Edition items that include cosmetic items for Alan and Saga, an expansion pass for the two DLCs, and a code for Alan Wake Remastered Digital Edition. There's also an Alan Wake 2 Limited Collector's Edition – created by the folks over at Limited Run . Set to retail for $199.99, this massive pack includes everything in the Physical Deluxe Edition along with an exclusive Collector’s Edition box, Alan Wake’s Angel Lamp replica (functional with a light), Ocean View Hotel keychain and key (room 665), Coffee World pin set, and an artbook.

Given that Alan Wake 2 is one of the best Remedy games the studio has created, it's great that it's going to land in a physical format to help ensure its longevity into the future – it's funny to think that the journey to get this sequel off the ground after 13 years was kickstarted after Remedy acquired the IP rights to the franchise from Microsoft Gaming, following the original being temporarily pulled from the Xbox Store due to lapsed music licenses. Anyway, if any of you need me I'll be trying to justify how I can carve $200 out of my bank balance for that Collector's Edition… I probably don't need electricity when I've got Alan's Angel Lamp to light my way.