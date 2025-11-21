After 4 years, Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail dev's mystery game seemingly revealed to be the open-world game Varsapura, in a trailer that screams Control so loud I'd bet Remedy heard it in Finland

Varsapura looks to be the AAA open-world action-adventure game teased years ago

When HoYoverse, then MiHoyo, first released Genshin Impact and launched itself into a big pit of covid-era gacha money that's snowballed into multiple lucrative games and many more projects in the works, much discussion was dominated by one sentiment: hey, this looks a lot like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. HoYo confirmed that it did want to capture some of that Nintendo magic, and Genshin has since evolved into a more distinct flavor of open-world action RPG that I still enjoy today.

HoYoverse just announced yet another new game, on the heels of the cozy Animal Crossing-like Petit Planet and some unknown fantasy MMO, and my higher brain has failed to keep the following sentence contained: hey, this looks a lot like Control.