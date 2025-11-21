After 4 years, Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail dev's mystery game seemingly revealed to be the open-world game Varsapura, in a trailer that screams Control so loud I'd bet Remedy heard it in Finland

When HoYoverse, then MiHoyo, first released Genshin Impact and launched itself into a big pit of covid-era gacha money that's snowballed into multiple lucrative games and many more projects in the works, much discussion was dominated by one sentiment: hey, this looks a lot like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. HoYo confirmed that it did want to capture some of that Nintendo magic, and Genshin has since evolved into a more distinct flavor of open-world action RPG that I still enjoy today.

HoYoverse just announced yet another new game, on the heels of the cozy Animal Crossing-like Petit Planet and some unknown fantasy MMO, and my higher brain has failed to keep the following sentence contained: hey, this looks a lot like Control.

Varsapura is an open-world sci-fi action game set in a mysterious, psychic-tinted world where our collective human consciousness may manifest as bizarre breaks in reality and even fester into a hungry, corrupting Mindrot that can seemingly infect or even devour anyone or anything it touches. Psycho Pass, Persona 5, Scarlet Nexus, and Psychonauts come to mind, but the vibe is overwhelmingly of the third-person paranormal adventure Control, arguably developer Remedy Entertainment's finest work.