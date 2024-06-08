The cozy adventure game of my dreams blends Animal Crossing with Zelda: Link's Awakening - and it just got a demo

Wholesome Direct 2024 is here as part of the Summer Game Fest , and it has provided us with a brand-new glimpse of the adorable upcoming adventure game Littlelands - along with a free demo to play.

Spice Link's Awakening up with a bit of Animal Crossing flair, and you may just end up with Littlelands. The whimsical indie gem headed by just two developers, Rafael Martín and Kyle Creamer, offers a magical world in which you can do a bit of everything - catch some creepy crawlies with your bug net, craft yummy dishes, explore for treasure, farm juicy berries, fish, forage, and more. In other words, Littlelands packs a powerful punch full of every cozy game essential alongside Zelda-esque combat and exploration.

Littlelands is also as lively as it is cute, boasting a populated world in which you converse with a diverse cast of characters, discover each one's story, and help them with tasks along your adventures. You'll probably want to avoid any goblins, though - they're small but you shouldn't underestimate their love of loot. Your own character, which devs aptly describe as "a big-headed little youngster," is completely customizable, too, from their hair to the color of their clothes.

If it all sounds as intriguing to you as it does me, you can hop into the indie adventure and try it yourself - no need to wait. As shown during the Wholesome Direct today, the game's demo is available to play for free on Steam right now.

Check out these other upcoming indie games for more.