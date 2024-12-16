The burgeoning Intergalactic: Heretic Prophet community is in shambles over a hidden QR code and I don't even understand the most popular fan theory

The intel is still sparse on Naughty Dog's newly announced sci-fi adventure, but that hasn't stopped Intergalactic: Heretic Prophet hopefuls from putting on their tinfoil hats to chase the mystery of a hidden QR code.

As pointed out by Twitter user Intergalacticup, a QR code can be seen pinned to a cork board at around 1:26 in the reveal trailer that debuted at The Game Awards 2024. "Let’s work together as a community to figure out what this means," they continue, detailing that they found the number 66260600410 after scanning the code themselves.

The threaded replies speak to a host of fan theories and discoveries, with the string of discovered numbers being slightly varied from person to person. One theory suggests that the numbers infer a targeted release date, but the most popular one is enough to boggle the mind of this humble writer.

"UPDATE: User @Vontadeh believes it’s Planck constant because Planck's constant has a numerical value of 6.62607004*10^-34," Intergalacticup later replied to their initial Tweet. "Not sure if this is a reach BUT it’s better then what I had which is nothing! If the community has anymore guesses don’t be afraid to shoot it!"

If you're no physicist and have found yourself more than a little bit confused, you're not the only one. In laymen's terms, Planck's constant is a set value in quantum mechanics that helps you work out a photon's energy output. Photons are teeny tiny pockets of electromagnetic radiation that have the power to move faster than the speed of light. That's about all I have for you without getting into the technical details that will escape us both, and since there's no obvious explanation for what Planck's constant could signify for the Last of Us studio other than "woo, science!" maybe the best thing to do right now is sit back and let the community's brainboxes hash this one out themselves.

