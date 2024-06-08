Prepare to reel in more horrors from the deep this August in Dredge's second expansion, The Iron Rig

Cosmic horror, fish-'em-all game, Dredge, is getting a new expansion on August 15, centered around the mysterious Ironhaven rig that has arrived in the sea.

As revealed at the Future Games Show, "The Iron Rig" is the second premium expansion for Black Salt Games' award-winning debut title, joining The Pale Reach expansion with its icy waters. Just like the previous expansion, The Ironhaven rig can be found in the archipelago and visited at any point during a regular playthrough of Dredge.

You'll venture across the entire island network to meet the needs of Ironhaven's workers, helping the rig grow, flourish, and help everyone who calls this wretched sea home. The multi-functional rig is split into five tiers ripe for expansion and are full of new characters to speak to. You'll get new quests from those on each tier, providing you with plenty of tasks to undertake and rewards to collect to make your dredging easier. With 25 new species being added to the encyclopedia with The Iron Rig expansion, you'll need all the help you can get to reel them all in.

Obviously, with abundant eldritch mysteries and monsters lurking in the deep of all shapes and sizes, Ironhaven's noble mission to reinvigorate the seas is likely a shroud for something a lot more sinister – something you'll no doubt uncover as you help each tier. As an example, the expansion's reveal trailer shows that the rig has its own science lab run by a scientist who seems a little too interested in the messed-up fish delivered to them.

The Iron Rig expansion also sees the emergence of a 'Dark Liquid' that threatens the waters. The liquid has a dangerous corrupting effect and can even cause irreversible damage, so it's in your interest to understand and stop this blight before it gets out of control. However, this Dark Liquid is just one of a few new hazards and world events that you'll need to contend with on the waves.

The Iron Rig expansion for Dredge will sail onto PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC on August 15, 2024. If you've already got started with Dredge on PC, why not wishlist it on Steam and follow Black Salt Games on Twitter to keep an eye on such a catch.

