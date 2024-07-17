No Man's Sky update 5.0 promises variety "that just wasn't possible before" and "things the community has almost given up hope on," still with "much more to come"

No Man's Sky update 5.0, dubbed Worlds Part 1 , launched today following some cryptic teases from Hello Games boss Sean Murray. Both a refreshed universe and a new combat-focused expedition await space explorers, but what's really stuck in my mind is the way the 5.0 update revisits and reinforces the ethos underpinning No Man's Sky's now-legendary comeback, which has turned a once-lonely universe into one of today's most colorful and beloved survival games.

"Eight years in on this journey and we still want to do big things, and I think we’re adding things the community has almost given up hope on ever happening," Murray says in a press release. "It’s not just about new cosmetics for us, we want to really impact No Man’s Sky."

In a video deep dive into Worlds Part 1 — and yes, that Part 1 is doing some heavy lifting, with Murray teasing "much more to come" in this vein — Murray commits to "achieving a level of variety that just wasn't possible before." As a procedurally generated universe, No Man's Sky lives and dies by the diversity of the planets, flora, and fauna it can create, and Worlds "offers a complete refresh" of that universe, according to Hello Games.

No Man's Sky Worlds Part I Deep Dive - YouTube Watch On

An especially eyebrow-raising detail stems from Light No Fire , Hello Games' in-progress open-world survival game. No Man's Sky 5.0 seems to be a reflection of how Light No Fire is progressing – almost an appetizer of the features and technology to come.

Light No Fire is "this crazy ambitious game," says Murray, who knows a thing or two about crazy ambitious games and getting them over the line. "We've been working on it for years and we've learned so many things. It feels like we're almost bringing this technology back from the future." Separately, Hello Games stresses that "we're feeding that [technology] back into No Man's Sky," framing a fascinating intersection of games pursuing different visions of immense scope.

No Man's Sky lead says Light No Fire will let you climb mountains that are "miles high, taller than Everest."