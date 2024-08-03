Life is Strange Double Exposure confirms Max became a major Final Fantasy 7 stan with some adorable crossover outfits locked behind the $80 Ultimate Edition

Life is Strange: Double Exposure is reaching into the past to catch up with the original game's Max Caulfield, years after she first discovered her time-wrangling powers. What's happened in the years since? She's become a major Final Fantasy fan, that's for sure.

Max is one of those Final Fantasy fans who freak out over anything Final Fantasy 7, specifically, probably because other Final Fantasies are Tifa-less. She might have casually enjoyed some of the others, but not in a 'I must cosplay a Moogle while solving a murder mystery' way.

Her heart does contain that burning passion for Cloud and Co, I know, because new screenshots for the sequel's cosmetic pack have Max fitted with the cutest Final Fantasy 7 merch.

We now have a proper look at all the items included in the "The Final Fantasy 7 Outfit Pack", such as the adorable Moogle coat and beanie, alongside four indoor outfits with shirts that have Bomb, Cactuar, Chocobo, and Tonberry prints. "Each Outfit Pack lets you change up Max's look with one new outfit available for Max to wear in each chapter of the story," Square Enix's blog post explains.

Life is Strange: Double Exposure DLC ‘Final Fantasy VII Outfit Pack’ revealed (included with Ultimate Edition of the game)-Moogle coat with beanie and four indoor outfits themed around the Bomb, Cactuar, Chocobo, and Tonberry monstershttps://t.co/YfAQfZIRWx pic.twitter.com/8WymuOIu66August 2, 2024

The only downside? The Final Fantasy 7 Outfit Pack is only available if you decide to drop $80 on the game's Ultimate Edition, which also includes four more outfit packs, and a controversial early access entry into the game's first two chapters on October 15, two weeks ahead of the official release on October 29.

Life is Strange Double Exposure is coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5, with a Nintendo Switch port coming sometime in the future.

