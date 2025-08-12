Hytale co-founder has "made my final counter offer" to Riot in what's "the ONLY chance" to see the canceled sandbox RPG return, and he's feeling "optimistic"

The founder of Hytale developer Hypixel Studios, Simon Collins-Laflamme, has confirmed that he's made his "final counter offer" to Riot Games in his attempt to buy back the canceled sandbox RPG.

Back in June, it was announced that Hytale was being canceled , with Hypixel Studios itself also shutting down. Not long after, Collins-Laflamme claimed he'd be willing to "put 25 millions USD by myself to finish Hytale," before confirming he was reaching out to Riot Games with the hopes of reviving the game. "I will give my best to save Hytale," he said at the time. "Even if it's [a] 1% chance."

Collins-Laflamme has been giving occasional updates on his thoughts and plans, but today comes arguably the most exciting – if not nerve-wracking – series of tweets yet. "All in, locked in," he begins. "Just made my final counter offer, the ONLY chance to see Hytale. I'm going all in. This is the timeline. Let's fucking go."

He continues, noting that "the offer is 10x what the true market value is," and "they have no team, no one can even start or compile the game anymore, I hired most who could and will continue to do so in the coming days. Hytale is for the players, by the players."

Further down in the Twitter thread, Collins-Laflamme shares a few more details, revealing that he's been talking to Riot "for a few weeks." Responding to one fan who points out that he seems "optimistic," he says: "I think my offer is a bit too much, so whatever happens I'll [be] either relieved or excited. Optimistic is right."

And, if anyone was wondering whether Collins-Laflamme should even be revealing so much to the public at this stage, he says that "I was publicly bullied into doing this deal by the community! Imma bring you guys along [for] the ride," even if "it does make some Reddit people nervous." Regardless, he says, "I'm enjoying it."

For now, it seems like we'll just have to wait and see if the offer is accepted. Collins-Laflamme hasn't given any indication of how long that might take, so fans will have to remain patient for the time being.

