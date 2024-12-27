This PS1-style action horror game went straight on my Steam wishlist when I saw a ghostly samurai come out to parry the boss instead of just a dodge roll

Oh yeah, it's got the sauce

a person with a pistol is possesed by a sword-weilding samurai
I love Sekiro for making everyone hungry for parrying, and this PS1-style action horror game has it in spades.

Samurai Unicorn is an upcoming game that combines elements of Resident Evil, Sekiro, and Shadow of Mordor. In a clip posted to Twitter, we see the protagonist shoot a creature with a pistol. Fairly normal stuff. That is, until the creature goes in for an attack and a sword-wielding ghost erupts from the main character and parries the blow away. It's amazing.

I can't prove it, but it feels like since Sekrio came out more and more games are focused on parrying and rhythmic combat over just dodge rolling. There's a game coming out that lets you parry nukes and even the ground itself.

Of course, the Shadow of Mordor influence is clear in Samurai Unicorn, too. A ghostly apparition aiding you in combat is the main fighting mechanic of that game, and it works brilliantly.

Samurai Unicorn has a sci-fi setting, taking place within "the sprawling megacity of Sydney3," so I'm not sure why there's a samurai ghost, but hey, it looks awesome so I'm happy to go along with it. This is a video game and cool, weird things can happen in video games. "This is authentic PS1 weird," tweets uckema.

People on Twitter seem equally as impressed/confused too. "another horror faux PS1 game? looks good, but- *a ghostly samurai comes out to parry the boss instead of just a dodge roll* ....huh," writes SSStylishHuntr.

