The Last of Us lead Troy Baker says he's still butting heads with Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann on new project Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, despite not being the lead: "It's our vibe"

Troy Baker is reuniting with The Last of Us director Neil Druckmann on Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, and is here to assure fans they don't need to worry; the duo is still butting heads despite him taking a supporting role.

While Troy Baker has a pretty good shot of showing up in any game you play, it's probably fair to say his work with Naughty Dog is his most iconic. Since playing Joel in The Last of Us, Baker has worked with the studio on its sequel and had a starring role in Uncharted 4 as Sam Drake (not to mention a cameo appearance in The Last of Us TV series). So it wasn't surprising to hear that he will be returning for another run as a part of Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

Speaking to ComicBook, Baker is asked if the clashes between him and The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann are happening less since Baker isn't in the leading role this time around. Thankfully, Baker assures that there's nothing to worry about, as both are still butting heads. "Neil and I will always, it’s our vibe," Baker says, recalling a clash a few weeks prior, adding that "We just love to butt up against each other."

Baker recalls, "We were doing a table read, and I was literally like, 'Why are you giving me shit right now? I’m asking you a question!'" Adding that other cast members are like, "Our mom and dad are fighting, are we still going to Disneyland?" But despite the clashes, Baker assures, "we're fine."

Ghost of Yotei hit 3.3 million sales in its first month, making it a PS5 best-seller and putting it on track to hit the 5 million sales milestone that took Tsushima 4 months.