Stellar Blade "represents more than just one successful title" says former PlayStation president Shuhei Yoshida, thinks it "could inspire many other Korean developers to pursue their ambitions"

Although I'd argue Lies of P deserves some of the credit too

Former PlayStation president Shuhei Yoshida has credited Stellar Blade with giving Korean developers a confidence boost. Stellar Blade released last year to solid acclaim, selling over three million copies since release, and was one of the first major breakout hits for the Korean AAA games industry.

In an interview with Minimap, former PlayStation president Shuhei Yoshida talks about how Stellar Blade caught the attention of PlayStation and how the game came to be published by Sony.

