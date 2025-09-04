Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone voices somebody in Hollow Knight: Silksong, but he won't say who "so as not to spoil any surprises for anyone"

Hollow Knight and Stardew Valley are two of the biggest indie games ever made, and they now have one additional thing in common: Eric Barone's name in the credits. Yes, ConcernedApe himself is in the credits for Silksong, voicing a mysterious character – perhaps more than one – that the dev isn't willing to identify just yet.

Barone is listed under the "additional character voices" section of the Silksong credits, as reported by The Verge. The outlet got confirmation from ConcernedApe LLC's head of operations, Cole Medeiros, that Silksong does indeed feature the Eric Barone gamers know, but he'd "rather not say which character(s) so as not to spoil any surprises for anyone."

That means, of course, that it's time to let the wild speculation begin. But since Silksong has just launched without any pre-release leaks or early review copies, it might take a little time to track down the character, or characters, that Barone is playing. If Silksong is indeed bigger than the original Hollow Knight, I'm going to guess that we're not getting our answers today.

Personally, I hope we never find out. I'm sure the community will work out some strong guesses about Barone's role in the near future, but there's something magical in the idea that we may never get official confirmation about his performance. After all, now that Silksong's actually out, what else are the relentless Silkposters gonna do when they're not playing?

