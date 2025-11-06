Soon-to-be-laid-off dev tells boycott-curious players to "please buy this game" he's about to be laid off from, because it still helps the folks getting cut

Hyper Light Drifter developer Heart Machine has laid off developers weeks before launching its next game, Possessors, and a developer facing layoff has asked people not to boycott the game over it.

It's been a rough year for Hyper Light Drifter and Solar Ash developer Heart Machine, with the follow-up title Hyper Light Breaker launching to "Mixed" reviews with its early access launch. Last month, the developer confirmed that it is ending development on Breaker and going through layoffs. Last week, the studio started a second round of layoffs , this time affecting the team working on its upcoming game, Possessors, which launches in four days.

As spotted by PC Gamer, this led to some players wondering if they shouldn't support the game if the developers aren't getting paid from it , with Heart Machine issuing a response saying that "All team members on Possessor(s) who are scheduled to receive profit share on the title - regardless of if they are no longer here or remain at the studio - will still receive it."

However, the narrative director of the game, Tyler Hutchinson, responded to another user asking if people should not buy the game to send a message, saying "As a developer who is slated for lay off - PLEASE BUY THIS GAME!" Hutchinson continued, "I view video games as modern day Cathedrals; it's the culmination of hundreds/thousands of hours of work from combined expertise and disciplines all coming together to build something greater than the parts combined," adding that if no one plays it, "I really just wasted three damn years of my life."

Hutchinson also notes that "If this game does well... it actually makes it easier for everyone on the team to find new jobs or get new projects funded." as well as praising the game's publisher, Devolver Digital, saying that "No one needs to 'send them a message' unless it is: 'THANK YOU FOR BEING AN AMAZING PUBLISHER!!'"

