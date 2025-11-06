Soon-to-be-laid-off dev tells boycott-curious players to "please buy this game" he's about to be laid off from, because it still helps the folks getting cut

Hyper Light Drifter developer Heart Machine has laid off developers weeks before launching its next game, Possessors, and a developer facing layoff has asked people not to boycott the game over it.

It's been a rough year for Hyper Light Drifter and Solar Ash developer Heart Machine, with the follow-up title Hyper Light Breaker launching to "Mixed" reviews with its early access launch. Last month, the developer confirmed that it is ending development on Breaker and going through layoffs. Last week, the studio started a second round of layoffs, this time affecting the team working on its upcoming game, Possessors, which launches in four days.

