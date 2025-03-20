Remember that bonkers Kingmakers trailer where an attack helicopter blew up some knights? It's back with a deep dive of its simulated attackers and destructible buildings

News
By published

Kingmakers pits you and your modern arsenal (and some plucky Welsh rebels) against an army of thousands of English knights

Absurd FPS/RTS hybrid Kingmakers gets a more thorough check in at the Future Games Show, revealing more about its army simulations and dynamic destruction.

In case you missed hearing about Kingmakers after its ridiculous debut trailer made the rounds last year, it sees you traveling back in time Back-to-the-Future-style, to medieval England to change the course of a bloody battle and alter the dire future you came from. You get to bring a modern arsenal to bear against thousands of soldiers and knights fighting for king and country and even make your own defenses and command troops for a novel shooter-strategy experience.

Ian Fisch, from Kingmakers developer Redemption Games, explains that you're specifically sent to 1401 to help Welsh commander and rebel Owain Glyndŵr against the legions of Englishman, all of which are fully simulated. "Thousands of soldiers can navigate complex multi-storey castles with the same level of pathfinding fidelity you'd expect from a modern first-person shooter," he says. They're also always present and running their AI, so they can act even when you're not nearby.

Every building and fortification is also fully destructible, whether you want to blow it apart with explosives or crash through it in a car, truck, or tank. Fisch explains that it's also all dynamic rather than scripted thanks to Unreal Engine 4's speed with physics calculations. And if you wanted to blow up castles with your friends, you may team up with up to three other players in online co-op.

Kingmakers will be coming to Steam via early access and "hopefully" to all major consoles. There still isn't a definite release date outside of a 2025 target, but the developer has said it'll have more to share later in the year. For now, you can wishlist the game on Steam and follow Kingmakers on Twitter to keep up to date.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.

See more PC Gaming News
Will Sawyer
Will Sawyer
Guides Writer

Will Sawyer is a guides writer at GamesRadar+ who works with the rest of the guides team to give readers great information and advice on the best items, how to complete a particular challenge, or where to go in some of the biggest video games. Will joined the GameRadar+ team in August 2021 and has written about service titles, including Fortnite, Destiny 2, and Warzone, as well as some of the biggest releases like Halo Infinite, Elden Ring, and God of War Ragnarok.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Kingmakers
Kingmakers is a strategy game about taking on medieval armies with a gun, but its devs thought the giant mech was too much
Key art for in Grit and Valor - 1949 showing pilots in front of their mechs
This roguelike strategy game puts you in charge of a dieselpunk alt-WW2 mech squad, and its Steam Next Fest demo is wonderfully bite-sized
9 Kings armies at war in a green field
The hottest city builder in Steam Next Fest is actually a roguelike deck builder in disguise: "Break the game with thousands of insane builds"
Conjure
With backing from Slay the Spire and Among Us devs, this Steam Next Fest roguelike inspired by an unlikely classic immediately stands out – even if I am a little confused
Big in 2025 montage for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 showing first-person sword combat, romance, a siege, and the cast of characters
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a bigger, better historical medieval RPG that could do for the Czech Republic what The Witcher has done for Poland
Big in 2025 montage image showing the Doom Slayer from Doom: The Dark Ages as well as combat against various demons and a cyber dragon
Doom: The Dark Ages takes the series forward by winding the clock several centuries back
Latest in Action Games
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Assassin's Creed Shadows channels the MCU with an intro that celebrates Ezio, Altair, and other heroes from the series' 17-year history
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Is Assassin's Creed Shadows multiplayer and does it have co-op?
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Is Assassin's Creed Shadows on Game Pass?
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows romance options Naoe pulling Gennojo in for a kiss
All Assassin's Creed Shadows romance options
Yasuke swinging a sword at an enemy and splattering blood during the trailer for Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows.
Assassin's Creed Shadows has an innovative accessibility feature for hard-of-hearing and neurodiverse players, and I hope it becomes the industry standard
Being hunted by two people watching you from bamboo in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Drop everything, because I just found out Assassin's Creed Shadows' ninja province was real
Latest in News
Fantastic Four #30
Thanks to Doctor Doom, Ben Grimm is no longer the Thing and his kids don't even recognize him in Fantastic Four #30
The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2
First trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 sees Maggie fight a bear, Hershel plot revenge, and Negan give Lucille a terrifying upgrade
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Assassin's Creed Shadows channels the MCU with an intro that celebrates Ezio, Altair, and other heroes from the series' 17-year history
"Valve would never ship another game": Former exec forced Half-Life publisher's hand by saying Gabe Newell and the team would pivot away from game dev
Witcher comics Geralt
"Something for true collectors": CD Projekt CEO shares his nostalgia for the "super retro" Witcher comics that are coming out in English for the first time
Godzilla emerging from an exploding volcano.
Win a Blu-ray of Godzilla vs Biollante
More about action
Revenge of the Savage Planet appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025

Revenge of the Savage Planet's interestingly-named special edition program offers three days' early access to the comedic sci-fi sequel
Onimusha 2 appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025

Iconic JRPG dev behind Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny Remastered says the new Hell difficulty is so hard that even he hasn't beaten it yet
Deathground appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025

Dinosaur survival horror game Deathground gets new trailer and 2025 release window
See more latest
Most Popular
Deathground appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
Dinosaur survival horror game Deathground gets new trailer and 2025 release window
The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2
First trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 sees Maggie fight a bear, Hershel plot revenge, and Negan give Lucille a terrifying upgrade
Inayah appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
Inayah – Life After Gods is an anime-inspired, hand-drawn take on Metroidvanias like Hollow Knight, and it's coming to Steam this month
Fantastic Four #30
Thanks to Doctor Doom, Ben Grimm is no longer the Thing and his kids don't even recognize him in Fantastic Four #30
Revenge of the Savage Planet appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
Revenge of the Savage Planet's interestingly-named special edition program offers three days' early access to the comedic sci-fi sequel
Once Upon a Puppet appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
A magical theatrical journey awaits in Once Upon a Puppet, where strings hold more than puppets
I Hate This Place appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
Get a first look at I Hate This Place, a new hardcore isometric open world survival horror revealed at the Future Games Show
The Remake of the End of the Greatest RPG of All Time appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
Solve puzzles to deduce how to complete The Remake of the End of the Greatest RPG of All Time
Nitro Gen Omega appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
Anime mech RPG Nitro Gen Omega looks like it's taken straight from your next favorite Crunchyroll show
Onimusha 2 appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
Iconic JRPG dev behind Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny Remastered says the new Hell difficulty is so hard that even he hasn't beaten it yet