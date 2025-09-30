Hollow Knight: Silksong sicko laughs in the face of the difficulty discourse, completes the metroidvania without taking a single hit because "it did not seem that bad"

While some are still trying to complete Hollow Knight: Silksong , others have already beaten some absolutely ridiculous challenge runs, which now includes a no hit run.

I don't need to tell you that Hollow Knight: Silksong is tough , it's become the difficulty discourse game of 2025 with its steep difficulty spike compared to the original game , thanks to a mixture of a far faster combat system, brutal boss fights, and the arc of your default dive kick being really tough to get the hang of, making platforming even harder too. I bought the game at launch and still haven't beaten it… granted I played 10 minutes of it before waiting for a time I can face a long metroidvania, but I'm hardly the only person who hasn't beaten the game yet.

But of course, as it's easy to discover with almost every single game in existence, even if you find something extremely hard, there's bound to be someone who has beaten it in the most ridiculous way possible, as we've seen with the likes of a no-hit run throughout all of the FromSoftware soulslike games , or someone beating Elden Ring's Malenia with a saxophone controller .

Well, less than a month after release, someone has beaten Hollow Knight: Silksong without getting hit once. As spotted by PCGamesN , YouTuber HuntHussle has completed a flawless run of Silksong, and this isn't some snail-paced run either, withit only lasting about two hours. At the start of the video, you can also spot that they have a 100% save with 46 hours of playtime, so they've definitely mastered the game.

Hollow Knight Silksong Hitless - YouTube Watch On

HuntHussle explains in the video's description: "I started this run just after the 2nd week of the games release, prior to that, I was just seeing how bad it was and when it did not seem that bad, I decided to go for it." Even so, they say it's definitely "way harder than HK's any%, twice as long and you can't blast through everything like shade soul did." So there you go, if you're finding Silksong too tough, just remember it "did not seem that bad," you can do it.

Team Cherry publishing boss advises concerned Silksong players to report scam ad spoiling the final boss and promising a magical world where you can download games without internet.