Team Cherry publishing boss advises concerned Silksong players to report scam ad spoiling the final boss and promising a magical world where you can download games without internet

A bizarre Hollow Knight: Silksong scam ad has been making the rounds, and as minor as it is, it's managed to get the attention of one member of developer Team Cherry, who advised fans to simply report the obviously fraudulent advertisement. The worst part? It spoils a major Act 2 boss (and so does this article, so be warned).

On Twitter, Team Cherry marketing and publishing boss Matthew Griffin responded to a fan sharing a clip (in this case, unlisted) from a video purportedly explaining "How To Download Hollow Knight: Silksong Mobile."

"Best thing to do is Report the ad to youtube if you see it," Griffin said.

Silksong is, as a reminder, available on nearly every platform under the sun, but that notably does not include mobile. That hasn't stopped scammers, though.

"What if I told you that you don't need a PC, a console, or even the internet to enjoy it?" the video's presumably AI narrator says. As another reminder, Silksong does not require a constant internet connection to play. "That's right," it continues. "Today I'm going to show you how to get this long-awaited masterpiece running right on your phone, offline."

This AI stuff is getting advanced; you can download games offline now.

A user on the Silksong Reddit said they were served an ad on YouTube, marked as sponsored by Team Cherry (with the wrong profile picture, obviously), which seems to have been taken from the same video and likewise spoils the Grandmother Silk boss fight. The whole thing is utterly strange, though not entirely unexpected given the gravitational pull Silksong commands. Where there's a hit, there's imitators.

Essential Silksong mod rights Team Cherry's greatest wrong by giving Hornet her iconic Hollow Knight voice lines, including and especially "Shaw!"